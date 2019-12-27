Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Gaudet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol L. Gaudet


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol L. Gaudet Obituary
Carol L. Gaudet
Carol Gaudet, 74, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on December 24, 2019, at Newport Hospital with her family by her side.
Carol was born September 7, 1945, in Newport, RI to Albert Byron and Anastasia (Miller) Byron.
Carol was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved knitting, crocheting, and loved arts and crafts. She often made bracelets for various fundraising events for various people.
Carol is survived by her children; Lisa Haskins, Richard Gaudet, Michael Gaudet, Albert Gaudet, Christopher Gaudet. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Cindy Haskins, Nicholas Gaudet, Brianna Mathews, Nikki Mathews, Kevin Mathews, Olivia and Chase Gaudet and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings; Walter Byron and his wife Jane, Stephen Byron and his wife Carol, Sandra Desantis and Lawrence Byron and his wife Vickie.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Matthews, and her siblings, Albert, Dave and Robert Byron.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church 12 Williams Street in Newport.
Burial will be at Newport Memorial Park 123 Howland Avenue in Middletown.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -