THIRTIETH ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of
My Sister
Carolyn Denise Fredette Hall
1989 - December 3 - 2019
To the living I am gone
To the sorrowful
I will never return.
To the angry I was cheated,
But to the happy, I am at peace.
And to the faithful,
I have never left.
I cannot speak, but I can listen.
I cannot be seen,
but I can be heard.
Remember me in your hearts, your thoughts, and in your
prayers. The times we loved, the times we cried, The times we fought, the times we laughed. For if you always think of me, I will never be gone.
Always in my heart. Barbara.
Published in Newport Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019