Carolyn Thews
Carolyn F. Thews, age 74, of Eau Claire,WI passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire. She was born on April 14, 1945 in Newport, RI, the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Baker. On June 8, 1963, Carolyn married Myron Thews in Newport, Rhode Island. Carolyn was Chief Inspector on voting day for the City of Ripon for many years, and she worked in the lunchroom for the Ripon School District for 4 years. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and was a huge supporter of Special Olympics. She was a huge fan of the Bears and Cubs, despite that, Carolyn will always be remembered for her crush on Conway Twitty.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Myron; three children, Susan Elaine Quick, Mary Ann Casey, and Myron "JR" (Katie) Thews, all of Eau Claire; five grandsons who meant the world to her, Gregory and Jesse Quick, Jack Casey, Ryan and Connor Thews; and a brother-in-law, James (Francine) Thews, Saginaw,MI.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane, and two brothers, Herbert and Norman Baker.
A Private family service will be held at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Inurnment will be in East Bloomfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established for Special Olympics.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 5 to July 8, 2019