CASSANDRA HELMS
Cassandra Valentine "Cassie" Helms, 35 of Hoover, AL passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Shelby Baptist Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Cordele, GA. The service will be live streamed from Rainey Family Funeral Service website at www.raineyfuneral.com and their Facebook page. Cassie was born in Bethesda, Maryland to Chester Ethane Helms and Cheryl Valentine Helms. She received a BS Degree in Anthropology and Linguistics from Emory University, an MAT from Agnes Scott College and a M. Div. from Boston University School of Theology. She was a teacher at Grace Ministries, a faith-based counseling, education and writing center. Cassandra had a passion for learning and helping others so her job allowed her to teach and minister. She especially loved being able to help teenage girls find their way in life. She is survived by her parents, Chet Ethane and Cheryl Valentine Helms of Valdosta; and her paternal grandmother, Inez Helms of Cordele. She was preceeded in death by a sister, Melissa June Helms, paternal grandfather, A.M. Helms; and maternal grandparents, Marjorie Louise and Ira Valentine. For those desiring to send memorials to honor Cassie, please make them to Grace House Ministries, P.O. Box 547, Fairfield, AL 35064. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services in Cordele, GA. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2020