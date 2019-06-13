|
|
Catherine A. Perugini
Catherine A. Perugini (Kate), age 61, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on June 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Kate was the daughter of Jeraldine E. Reynolds and the late William F. Reynolds. Kate attended Rogers High School and graduated in 1976. She worked as a Director of Activities for many years in various nursing homes, touching the lives of her residents and their families.
Kate is survived by her four children, Michael Perugini, Joseph Perugini, Katherine Perugini and her significant other Matthew Garcia, Ryan Collins and her husband Marcus Collins. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who she adored, Dylan Leite, Cameron Ciejka, and Ethan Collins. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves her sisters and brother: Kim Reynolds Hall, Brenda Daglis and her late husband Alexander Daglis, Dina Pimental and her husband Michael Pimental, Billy Reynolds and his wife Lisa Reynolds, Priscilla Desmarais and her late husband David Desmarais. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kate loved her family. She loved the beach, putzing around her house planting flowers, and the company of animals, most recently, her cat, Luxy. She will be remembered as a strong and loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Calling hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport on Tuesday June 18 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm with a service directly following in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Potter League for Animals, PO Box 412, Newport, RI 02840.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 13 to June 15, 2019