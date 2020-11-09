1/1
Catherine M. Escallier
Catherine Myrtle (Gilman) Escallier, 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 8, 2020, at the Grand Islander Nursing Home.
She was the wife of the late Arthur J. Escallier.
Born in Somerville, MA on Jan. 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Euphrasia (Devereaux) Gilman.
Mrs. Escallier worked as a cook in private service for 18 years, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed bowling, swimming and cooking. Catherine also taught ceramics on the Naval Base for many years.
She is survived by her son John Edward Escallier of Port Jefferson, NY, her daughter Carol Sherman of Middletown, RI, her grandchildren, Jonathan, Zachary, and Gabriele Escallier, Myrus Oliver Jr., and her great grandchildren, Valentina and Giancarlo Escallier, and Myrus Oliver III.
She was the grandmother to the late Jermaine Oliver, the sister of the late Marion Elizabeth Brewer, and mother-in-law of the late William J. Sherman and Barbara Escallier.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Private funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 2:00 PM.
Burial will be in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Services of Newport & Bristol Counties, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Condolences, information and directions available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
