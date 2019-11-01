|
Catherine M. "May" Whipple
Catherine M. "Cay" Whipple, 87, of Newport, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the John Clarke Nursing Center in Middletown. Cay was born in Newport in 1932, she was the daughter of the late Caldwell and Catherine (Welsh) Whipple.
She graduated from St. Catherine's Academy and Roger Williams General Hospital School of Nursing. She also received a B.S. in Nursing from Boston College and an M.S. in Rehabilitation Nursing from Boston University, and was initiated into the International Honor Society of Nursing; Sigma Theta Tau.
Cay joined the faculty at Newport Hospital School of Nursing and the Boston University School of Nursing. She also served as Director of Nursing Service at Newport Hospital and then as Clinical Specialist of Rehabilitation Nursing.
Cay loved animals, reading, and daily strolls on the Cliff Walk while feeding the birds.
She is survived by her nieces and nephew; Laura Littlefield, Susan Gundrum, Deborah Hauser, Catherine Jaramillo, Robin Owen and Brian Whipple.
She is predeceased by her brothers, Caldwell Jr. and the Reverend Donald Whipple, C.S.C.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6 at St. Mary's Church, Spring St, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.
Donations in Cay's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church Improvement Fund, P.O. Box 547, Newport, RI 02840.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019