|
|
Cathy Yvette Saunders
Cathy Yvette Saunders, 56, of Newport, Rhode Island died Monday, January 13, 2020.
Born in Queens, New York on May 31, 1963 Cathy was the seventh of eight children. She was the daughter of Christina Saunders and the late Joseph Saunders. Cathy graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1981. She later attended Catherine Gibbs School to learn stenography.
Cathy lived life with gusto enjoying laughter with friends, healthy debates, dancing, watching sporting events, and league bowling. She loved a competitive card game of Spades, watching her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, and was known for wearing her favorite fragrance Egyptian Musk. She particularly loved movies and reality television.
She was formerly employed at Discover Newport, Atlantic Grille, Raytheon, the Naval Base Commissary, Naval Base Security and several area restaurants including Chili's, Appleby's, East Side Mario's and Mama Leone's.
She is survived by her children Lititia Howard, Quinton Jones, Corey Jones and Danaysha Cherry all of Newport, Rhode Island, her grandson Markes Price Jr. She is also survived by her siblings; Renee (Lockett) Andrews of Orlando, Florida, Dianne Mapp of Nalchrest, Florida, Valerie Morgan of Cranston, RI, Charles Martin of Virginia Beach, VA, Debra Martin-Johnson of Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph Saunders of Newport, RI and Harry Saunders of Orlando, Fl, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 at Community Baptist Church in Newport. Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020