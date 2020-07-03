1/1
Charles A. Byrne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt. Col. Charles A. Byrne
Lt. Colonel Charles Artaud Byrne, 96, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Village House Nursing Home.
Charles was born in Washington, DC to the late Charles L. Byrne and Mellette (Troster) Byrne.
At the age of 20, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam era. Charles was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight in Korea in 1951. He was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam in 1969-1970. After 29 years of valiant service, Charles retired from active duty as Lieutenant Colonel.
Charles is survived by his three children, Daniel Byrne of Millsboro, DE, Myles Byrne of Helsinki, Finland, and Leslie Byrne of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mellette Byrne.
Private burial services will take place on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Charles-Byrne



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Burial
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved