Lt. Col. Charles Artaud Byrne

Lt. Col. Charles Artaud Byrne Obituary
Lt. Col. Charles A. Byrne
Lt. Colonel Charles Artaud Byrne, 96, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on March 20, 2020, at the Village House Nursing Home.
Charles was born in Washington, DC to the late Charles L. Byrne and Mellette (Troster) Byrne.
At the age of 20, Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam era. Charles was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism and extraordinary achievement in aerial flight in Korea in 1951. He was also awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam in 1969-1970. After 29 years of valiant service, Charles retired from active duty as Lieutenant Colonel.
Charles is survived by his three children, Daniel Byrne of Millsboro, DE, Myles Byrne of Helsinki, Finland, and Leslie Byrne of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mellette Byrne.
Private burial services will take place at a later date at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Charles-Byrne
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 27 to Oct. 24, 2020
