Charles E. Alvernaz
Charles E. Alvernaz, 39, passed away unexpectedly at Newport Hospital on July 18, 2019. He was born December 28, 1979. He was the son of Edward Alvernaz and the late Cathy Alvernaz.
Charlie loved all New England sport teams especially the Red Sox and the Patriots. He loved bowling. He was a participant at Looking Upwards, where he did many activities, but he was most proud of his paintings with Studio 57. He was always happy to go the "office" to hang out with his friends. The staff is amazing and always made him feel like he was a part of the team.
Besides his father he leaves behind his sister Jennifer and her husband Timothy, his brother Stephen and his wife Angella, his nieces Sara and Erynn Alvernaz and his nephew Cole Pacheco, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death his maternal grandparents Charles and Audrey Woolhouse and his paternal grandparents Francis and Mary Alvernaz.
He will be missed by many.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00PM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM, in the Memorial Funeral Home. His burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Looking Upwards, ATTN: Diane Silva, Iron Gate II, 438 West Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842, or to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 89 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019