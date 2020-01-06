Home

Charles E. "Chuck" Renaud

Charles E. "Chuck" Renaud
Mr. Charles E. "Chuck" Renaud, 79, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on December 29, 2019. He was the husband of Linda (Rowell) Renaud of Newport.
Chuck was born on June 1, 1940, in Concord, NH to Charles Renaud and Clairvine (Crevier) Renaud. As a young man, he served in the National Guard and was stationed at Ft Dix, NJ during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked as a producer for WTIC Radio for several years. He retired after a 30-year career in Estate Planning, as owner of North East Financial Group in Newport.
Charles is survived by his wife Linda and two children, Christopher Renaud of Chaplin, CT, and Elizabeth Renaud of Old Lyme, CT. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Sarah and Katie Renaud, and Charles and Elias Sahadi.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
