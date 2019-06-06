|
|
Charles Frank "Chuckie" O'Brien
Charles Frank "Chuckie" O'Brien, 56, of Newport, RI, after battling cancer passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6th, 2019 with his son by his side.
He was born in Newport, to Margaret "Peggy" O'Brien and the late James R. O'Brien on July 11th, 1962. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1980 receiving an award for machine shop. Upon graduating, he worked as a mechanic at Newport Ford before starting a career as a machinist, first at Eppley Laboratory Inc. in Newport, and most recently at Gaum Inc. in Robbinsville, NJ. He took great pride in his work making parts used in roller coasters, medical devices and airport security equipment. Chuck liked motorcycles and classic cars and everything in between. In his spare time, he enjoyed tinkering with engines, playing Clash of Clans, pulling a good prank or joke and going to rock & roll concerts. He especially loved riding his Harley with his biker buddies. His favorite sports included fishing, golf, skiing, bowling and football, and he was a lifelong Redskins fan. Chuck also enjoyed traveling with his wife and son to Aruba, which he visited for over twenty consecutive years and received a Goodwill Ambassadorship from the tourism bureau. He cherished spending time with his loved ones and when with his family always took great pleasure in cooking omelets with farm fresh eggs and hash browns. He was kind, fun-loving and full of heart, and he will be dearly missed.
Besides his mother, Chuck is survived by his wife, Sharon O'Brien, and son Chad James O'Brien, both of Freehold, NJ. He also leaves behind his siblings Jane and husband Steve Perry of Newport; James and his wife Lisa O'Brien of Middletown; John and his wife Karen O'Brien of Charleston, SC; Juliann Bestoso and Brigid O'Brien, both of Newport. In addition, he leaves his brothers-in-law Thomas and wife Karyn Franks and Billy Sears, both of Middletown. He is predeceased by his sister Kathleen O'Brien Franks. He will also be dearly missed by his three nieces and nine nephews.
Visitation will be held at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport on Sunday, June 9th from 2:00pm to 5:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 4:30pm in the funeral home.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 6 to June 8, 2019