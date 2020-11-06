Charles Joseph Brewer, Jr.
Charles Joseph Brewer, Jr., known to friends as "Joe," passed away at home on October 26, 2020. Joe was born to Barbara Jane Lockwood and Charles Joseph Brewer, on February 12, 1947, at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Much of Joe's adolescence was devoted to spending time with his beloved horse Pete, with whom he won many local and state-level riding classes. His love of horses was lifelong, as was his love of dogs. Joe served for three years in the United States Army, during which time he received Sharpshooter and Good Conduct Medals, among others. He began his career in law enforcement, in DeKalb County Georgia, then moved to the Gwinnett County Police Department, where he served for 27 years. His many hobbies and interests included classic car shows, motorcycles, Highland games, and hearing and telling jokes of all kinds. He strove for the good and relished the opportunity to spark joy in others. His absence is keenly felt by family and friends; he will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his wives, Julia Berens Brewer and Helen Wynne Brewer; mother, Barbara Lockwood Brewer; and his father, Charles Joseph Brewer. Survivors include daughter, Barbara Jane Ilie (spouse Dumitru Adrian) and grandson Gabriel Robert Ilie of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Also surviving is sister, Victoria Rubeck of Omaha, Nebraska. A memorial service was held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM, under the awning of Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family received friends on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com
