Charles S. Cummiskey
Charles S. Cummiskey, age 88 of Exeter, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in West Warwick, RI, he was the son of the late Francis William and late Marie Florina (Lussier) Cummiskey and later the family moved to North Kingstown. He was a graduate of NK High School class of 1949. He retired after a long career working at Amtrol, Inc. Charles lived a full life with his wife Kay (Jackson) and their 3 children- Deborah Ann Vogelpohl, Cindy Marie Lebo and Charles Stephen Cummiskey, Jr. He was the cherished grandfather to Charles S. Cummiskey III, Christina Rousseau, Christopher Cummiskey, Ann Robertson, Lynn Belanger, Sara Vogelpohl and Douglas Lebo. He was the proud great-grandfather of Grace, Nate, Max, Molly, Aiden, Ethan, Aaron, Sean, Daniel, Jackson and Lacey. Charles also leaves his siblings Eileen McWilliams and Robert Cummiskey. He is predeceased by his daughter Deborah Vogelpohl and siblings Claire Hillman, William Cummiskey, Jane McCarron, John Cummiskey, Joseph Cummiskey and James Cummiskey.
In his spare time, he enjoyed the love of outdoors and the farming life for many years, raising beef cattle, tending to his large vegetable gardens and taking care of his fruit trees. He also took great pleasure singing in the church choir and playing the piano and organ in his living room. Charles will be remembered for his mild manner, simple humor on life and his love of family.
The Cummiskey family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St., Hope Valley, RI., seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks and maximum of 15 people in the building at any given time) will be in place. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 1105 Main St. Hope Valley, RI. All are invited to meet directly at the church. Burial will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich.
