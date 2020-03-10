|
|
Charles S. Soliozy
Charles S. Soliozy, 94, passed away on February 29, 2020 at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Charles was born in Newport, RI on July 21, 1925. He graduated from Rogers High School and served as a sergeant in the United States Army Air Corps, 1943-1946 stationed in Edmonton, Alberta where he met the love of his life and future wife of 67 years, Sadie (Hidson) Soliozy.
He earned his bachelor's of science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island in 1950. His career led him to the position as head of weapons development department and the development of the Atlantic Underwater Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) which grew to a position as a senior executive with Naval Underwater Systems Center, Newport, RI 1950-1981.
Charles lived in Newport for 91 years. He was an active community member serving as Chairman of the City Planning Board, 1969-1983, and Vice Mayor of Newport, 1984-1988. He was a lifelong member of St. Spyridon's Church.
Charles enjoyed playing and watching sports. He regularly played tennis and handball with family and friends. His experience at URI resulted not only in a very successful professional career but also in creating a lifelong supporter of the RI Rams Men's Basketball Team. A passion he shared with his grandson, Charles Soliozy III.
He is survived by his son, Stephen T. Soliozy and his wife, Patty of Beverly, MA. and his daughter, Kathleen Prout of Coronado, CA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sadie, his son, Charles and his sister, Catherine (Soliozy) Mederios.
He loved his seven grandchildren! The list includes Kathleen's children- Brendan, Heather, and Greg, Stephen's children- Sadie and Natalie and his son, Charles' children- Charissa and Charles. He also was blessed with ten great grandchildren.
He was especially grateful for the support of his grandson, Charles S. Soliozy, III and his wife Kathryn and their children Emma, Lauren and Julia of Mt. Pleasant, SC where Charles lived from 2017-2020.
A private funeral service was held at Hambly Funeral Home. He was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sadie (Sye) in Newport Memorial Park in Middletown. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 14, 2020