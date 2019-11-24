|
Dr. Charles T. Cloutier (Capt, USN, ret)
Dr. Charles T. Cloutier (Capt, USN ret), 84, of Portsmouth passed away on November 21, 2019, at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.
Charles was born on December 16, 1934, in Fall River, MA to the late Joseph T. Cloutier and the late Evelyn (Adam) Cloutier. Charles was the husband of Phyllis (Childs) Cloutier for 45 years.
Dr. Cloutier was a surgeon in the Navy, and at the Ohio State University, where he taught surgery and helped to set up trauma centers all over the United States. He was a graduate of Somerset High School, Tufts University, and Boston University Medical School. Above all, he was a loving Husband, Father, Pepere, Uncle and Great Uncle.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis, Charles is survived by his children, Barbara Cooper, Elizabeth Cloutier, Carole Reilly, Joseph Cloutier, and Brian Cloutier, their spouses, and his eleven grandchildren. Charles is also survived by his nieces, Marsha Ollerhead and Marlene Drape, and grandnieces and grandnephew. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn (Cloutier) Drape.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI, 02871, or America's VetDogs -- Veteran's K-9 Corps®, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019