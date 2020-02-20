|
|
CHARLOTTE LOUISE BROWN
Charlotte Brown, age 84 passed peacefully at her home in Middletown RI February 13, 2020 following a short illness. She is survived by her loving son Michael E. Brown, his wife Anna. Her grandchildren Michael E.C. Brown and Nicole A.C. Brown. Her brother Larry Lavigne, his wife Lynn. Her niece Cheryl Perault, husband Tom and two nephews Nicholas and Zachary. In addition, Charlotte is survived by numerous close friends including Denise Frueh who was like a daughter to her.
Charlotte lived life to the fullest. Charlotte was born September 5, 1935 in Rhode Island. She lived in Dorchester MA and Canton MA where she worked as a Hair Stylist and where she raised her son Michael. She moved to Lee Summit MO where she owned and operated a Hair Salon at Unity School while she was enrolled in classes. She became a Licensed Unity Teacher and then was accepted into the ministerial program. She graduated from Unity School and was ordained as a Unity Minister in 1992. Reverend Charlotte Brown served in Unity Churches in Massillon Ohio, San Leandro California and San Francisco California.
After her retirement she returned to the East Coast to be near her son and grandchildren whom she adored. She settled in Middletown where she was an active presence in the community. She worked for Looking Upwards. Was a volunteer at The Middletown Library. She was life long learner and took numerous classes at Salve Regina University with The Circle of Scholars. She was part of many local groups including a Tai Chi group and The French Club. She was operating an AirBNB out of her home right up to her passing. She enjoyed connecting with people from all over the world as she welcomed them into her beautiful home.
Charlotte was a woman of style, grace and wisdom. She found beauty and created beauty. She was a dedicated loving mother and grandmother. A dedicated friend who listened and created close lasting friendships. She was a mentor, teacher and loving minister. Her presence made a difference in all of the lives she touched. Charlotte will be dearly missed and loved always.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 29, 2020