Chester "Chet" J. Greene, Jr.
Age 91 of Jamestown, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Cabral) Greene for 70 years. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Mr. Greene was the son of the late Chester J. Greene, Sr. and Ethel (Gardner) Greene.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Greene served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was employed by the State of Rhode Island where he worked as a heating plant engineer for many years before retiring. Mr. Greene was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge in Portsmouth, VFW Post #9447 in Jamestown, and a former Jamestown Little League coach. He enjoyed golfing and playing tennis.
He was the loving father of Richard Greene (wife, Christine) of Narragansett, and David Greene (wife, Gaeli) of Jamestown; devoted grandfather of Rich, Michael, Megan, Jeanna, and Riley. Mr. Greene was predeceased by his sister, Norma Greene.
His funeral will be private with burial in Cedar Cemetery, Jamestown.
