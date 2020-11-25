1/1
Chester J. "Chet" Greene Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester "Chet" J. Greene, Jr.
Age 91 of Jamestown, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Cabral) Greene for 70 years. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Mr. Greene was the son of the late Chester J. Greene, Sr. and Ethel (Gardner) Greene.
A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Greene served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was employed by the State of Rhode Island where he worked as a heating plant engineer for many years before retiring. Mr. Greene was a member of the St. John's Masonic Lodge in Portsmouth, VFW Post #9447 in Jamestown, and a former Jamestown Little League coach. He enjoyed golfing and playing tennis.
He was the loving father of Richard Greene (wife, Christine) of Narragansett, and David Greene (wife, Gaeli) of Jamestown; devoted grandfather of Rich, Michael, Megan, Jeanna, and Riley. Mr. Greene was predeceased by his sister, Norma Greene.
His funeral will be private with burial in Cedar Cemetery, Jamestown.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved