Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Columba Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Brown's Lane
Middletown, RI
Christina J. Vars


1949 - 2020
Christina J. Vars Obituary
Christina J. Vars
Christina Jean Vars, 70, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 14, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital.
Christina was born on October 22, 1949, in Newport, RI, to the late Christina A. (DiMatteo) Laurin. She was the wife of Kevin Vars.
She worked for 36 years at Naval Station Newport, retiring as the Property Transportation Officer, earning the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal for her dedication to her work. She was equally well known as the longtime President of Middletown Pop Warner Football and Cheerleading, devoting 30 years to the program and kids involved.
Christina is survived by her husband, Kevin Vars, their children, Nicola Smith of Tiverton, Michael Porco of Middletown, and Angela Vars of Middletown. She also leaves her two brothers, Steven Laurin and his wife Chris of Portsmouth, and Charles Laurin and his wife Betty of Middletown, and her five grandchildren, Dylan, Benjamin, Reilly, Jaimee, and Katelyn.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will continue on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM, from the Memorial Funeral Home, with a service at 11:00 AM, in the St. Columba Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
