CHRISTINE DANIELI
Passed away peacefully at St Anne's Hospital on September 11, 2020. She was born in Woonsocket, RI in July of 1949, the daughter of Mary Evelyn DesRochers and Alfred DesRochers.
She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Danieli, in December of 1971, who survives her. She was the loving mother of Adrian Danieli (San Francisco, CA) and Alexis Emond and her husband Paul (Tiverton, RI). She was dearly loved by her 7 grandchildren: Brianna Durfee, Gabrielle Emond, Paul Emond II, Catarina Danieli, Maxwell Emond, Julian Danieli, and William Emond. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Kathleen Pelland and her husband, Gerald (Englewood, FL).
Christine received a Bachelor's degree in English from Framingham State and a Master's in Library Science from the University of Rhode Island. She worked for the U.S. Naval War College for 37 years, serving as Acquisitions Librarian, Reference Librarian, Head of the Classified Library, Head of Information and Access Services, and the Library's Deputy Director. She received the Superior Civilian Service Award for her accomplishments and dedication.
Christine was an avid animal lover, especially of cats, flamingos, and seahorses. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. www.almeida-pocasset.com
