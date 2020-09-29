1/1
Christine Danieli
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHRISTINE DANIELI
Passed away peacefully at St Anne's Hospital on September 11, 2020. She was born in Woonsocket, RI in July of 1949, the daughter of Mary Evelyn DesRochers and Alfred DesRochers.
She married her high school sweetheart, Michael Danieli, in December of 1971, who survives her. She was the loving mother of Adrian Danieli (San Francisco, CA) and Alexis Emond and her husband Paul (Tiverton, RI). She was dearly loved by her 7 grandchildren: Brianna Durfee, Gabrielle Emond, Paul Emond II, Catarina Danieli, Maxwell Emond, Julian Danieli, and William Emond. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Kathleen Pelland and her husband, Gerald (Englewood, FL).
Christine received a Bachelor's degree in English from Framingham State and a Master's in Library Science from the University of Rhode Island. She worked for the U.S. Naval War College for 37 years, serving as Acquisitions Librarian, Reference Librarian, Head of the Classified Library, Head of Information and Access Services, and the Library's Deputy Director. She received the Superior Civilian Service Award for her accomplishments and dedication.
Christine was an avid animal lover, especially of cats, flamingos, and seahorses. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved