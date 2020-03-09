|
Christine (Curt) Terpening
of Newport was born March 17, 1972 in Newport, RI. She is the daughter of Arthur and Lillian Curt and wife of Dwayne Terpening. She was the mother of Jose Curt of Providence, Brittney Terpening of New York and Miranda Terpening of Newport. She was the sister of Linda O'Brian of Newport, Dabrina Heup of Newport, Cheryl Vieth of Newport and Arthur Shough also of Newport, RI. She leaves many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. Chrissy was loved by all.
She was predeceased by her brothers Ronald Curt and James Shough.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 12 from 4:00-6:00pm at The Park Holm Senior Center, 1 Park Holm, Newport, RI.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020