1/1
Christopher L. Callan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher L. Callan
Christopher L. Callan, 49, of Newport and Pawtucket, died unexpectedly on July 18, 2020. He was a graduate of Rogers High School, Newport in 1989. Christopher was on active duty with the U.S. Army for 11 years, seeing service in Haiti, Germany and Kosovo, and later, as a member of U.S. Army Special Forces, in numerous countries in East Asia. Upon returning to Rhode Island in 2006, he joined the East Greenwich Police Department, while continuing to serve in the Rhode Island National Guard until his passing. As a National Guardsman, he served one combat tour in Afghanistan, earning a Bronze Star. He was known for an encyclopedic memory, a ready infectious smile and a quirky sense of humor. His outgoing personality and uncanny ability to personally connect with almost anyone ensured that he had a vast array of friends both domestically and within the international military paratrooper/special forces communities. He is survived by three children: Rosemary, Margaret and Samuel, his former wife of 21 years, Sarah, all of East Greenwich; his parents Dennis and Melinda Callan of Newport; his two sisters: Riley Correia of Middletown, RI and Katherine McCormick of McKinney, TX; and his companion Stephanie Georgia, of Pawtucket. A private funeral with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in Christopher's memory be made to the Unquiet Professional (theunquietprofessional.org), P.O. Box 761 Wakefield, RI 02880, an organization dedicated to serving Gold Star Families and Veterans.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 23, 2020
Chris always inspired courage and a desire to better one self. Eternally remembered and loved, thank you for showing a young FNG what that little green beret really means.
Oz
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful soldier and friend. Parabats friend you with pride that we jumped under your careful watch.
Andrew Steyn
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thank you for all the para instruction. Prayers
Andrew Steyn
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
S A Parabats Leapfest 1918
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
Roelf Fourie
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
Great mate, good to have known him drank with him and laughed with him So sad to hear of this loss RIP Christopher, we will remember you

When you go home, tell them this, for your tomorrow he gave his today

Roy Hatch
Capt Retd from over the pond UK
ROY HATCH
Friend
July 23, 2020
Condolences to Chris' entire family and his Army and police family. Had the privilege to work with Chris in Afghanistan. True professional and he will be missed but his service to our country will not be forgotten.
Tim Walsh
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear CHRIS, thanks a lot for your professional and georgous service. You will remain in my hearth. Blue skies and test in peace! Marco
Marco
Friend
July 23, 2020
You will be missed 1SG! It was an honor and privilege to have known you. Rest In Peace Airborne. AATW
SSG Austin Berner
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
Anyone that knew Chris never forgot him. Maybe it was the accent or just that he made a great impression. Chris is a brother to all that serve and especially those that served with him. He will always be remembered as a guy that brought a laugh to people when it was needed the most. RIP Brother.
Matthew Sheaffer
Served In Military Together
July 23, 2020
Riley,
I was so sad to hear of the unexpected death of your brother. His obituary seemed to capture his personality and what a fun brother and human he must have been. Please know you and your family are in my prayers during this sad time of loss. As you mourn his loss, I am sure you have many wonderful stories to share that will keep him alive in your heart forever.
Barbara Patterson
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Requiescant in Pace, you will be sorely missed, till the next time we meet.
Peter K Colt
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thank you for your service and sacrifice sir! Our thoughts and prayers to all loved ones. ❤
Christopher Roche
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rhode Island is proud for what you accomplished. Rest in peace.
David P Catanzaro
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I did not know you but I feel your loss. Thank you for your service. Thinking of your family during this difficult time.
Kathryn Fassnacht
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved