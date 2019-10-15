|
|
Christopher R. Swistak
Christopher R. Swistak, 75, of Newport, RI, passed away on October 11, 2019. Chris was born on March 19, 1944 in New Bedford, MA to Walter Swistak and the late Helen (Pickett) Swistak. Chris was the husband of the late Laurie E. Swistak.
Chris graduated from Rogers High School in 1962 and was a gifted athlete excelling in both baseball and football. He received a football scholarship to Boston University and later transferred to Rhode Island College where he played baseball and earned his degree in secondary education. He taught math at Rogers High School and was the Assistant Coach of the Rogers High School Football Team working under the late John Toppa. Chris retired from the Newport Schools in 2000 after a 25 year career and continued teaching at South Kingstown High School for several years thereafter. He was a gifted teacher who had a passion for math, a passion he shared by tutoring many children in the local community which brought him much joy.
Chris is survived by his children daughter Laura Swistak and partner Paige Bronk of Newport, sons Christopher Swistak, Jr. of Ballston Spa, NY, Brian and daughter-in-law Kristin (Stitt) Swistak of Severna Park, MD, Patrick Swistak of Newport and his father Walter Swistak of Newport. He is also survived by grandchildren, Cody Field, Tyler Boiani, Emma Swistak, Christopher Swistak III, Avery Swistak, Olivia Swistak, Katherine Swistak and Luke Swistak, as well as, his siblings Mark and sister-in-law Debbie (Anderson) Swistak, Sally Swistak and partner Ron Ford, Susan Swistak and Michael and sister-in-law Paula (Sullivan) Swistak.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, October 17 from 4:00 to 700PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 18 at 9:30AM in St. Joseph's Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI.
Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019