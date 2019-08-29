|
|
Christopher Schoen
Christopher Schoen, 37, passed away at his home on Monday August 26th 2019.
Chris was born in Pensacola Florida, but grew up in Middletown RI. He graduated from Middletown High School in 2000. After graduation, Chris began working at Hodges Badge Company, where he remained until the company closed in 2018. He has also worked at Applebee's Restaurant as a cook for the last 17 years.
Chris spent most of his free time enjoying reading, bicycling, playing video games, and going on walks. He loved the water, enjoying swimming, boating, and just floating in a lake or pool. However, he was also an adventure enthusiast, enjoying zip lining, and whitewater rafting.
Chris was born to bring smiles to others. He was known and loved by coworkers for making the workplace fun, and actually enjoyable. His fun loving spirit made others happy; and that made Chris happy.
Chris is survived by his loving parents, Kevin and Cheryl of Middletown, brother Brian Hall of Portsmouth, sister Sara Bettencourt also of Portsmouth, nephew TJ Bettencourt, and niece Faith Bettencourt.
A celebration of Chris' life will be held on Wednesday September 4, 2019. Visitation at 9 am, will be followed by a memorial service at 10 am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Because Chris was a childhood cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to A Wish Come True, 1010 Warwick Ave, Warwick, Rhode Island.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, 2019