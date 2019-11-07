|
|
Cindy Gail Greenman
Cindy Gail (Corey) Greenman, age 62, of Middletown, Rhode Island, formerly of Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully and without pain, on November 6, 2019.
Cindy was born in Newport, RI on February 22, 1957 to Manuel and Carolyn (Marley) Corey.
Cindy is survived by her loving daughter Melissa Greenman-Pichaske and her husband Mike Pichaske of Tiverton, RI. She also leaves 6 siblings Thomas Corey of Newport, RI., Dwayne Corey and Michael Corey both of North Kingstown, RI, Marilyn Manville and Barbara Corey both of Middletown, RI and Carol Corey of Virginia Beach, VA, as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts and uncles.
Cindy grew up in Newport, RI. She moved to Florida in 1983 with her daughter and lived there for over thirty years, where she enjoyed her work at Allied Medical Associates. She then returned Middletown, RI and enjoyed several years active with the Middletown Senior Center and as a member of St. Lucy's Church. She enjoyed bartending and did this throughout her life, both in Florida and RI. She enjoyed social gatherings with family and cherished her time with her only daughter Melissa. Cindy also loved being near the water, time at the beach or boating, as well as the adventure of long car rides and road trips and had a deep love for animals. She was always the life of the party, enjoying dinners out and was the force that brought family and friends together. In recent years, she poured her energy into the Scleroderma Foundation.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00pm in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
Funeral services will be held November 11, 2019 at 8:30am with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown followed by a burial in Middletown Cemetery.
Donations maybe made in Cindy's name to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Unit 1389, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019