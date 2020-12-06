1/1
Claire Anne (Burgess) Goulart - James
1939 - 2020
Claire (Burgess) Anne Goulart -James
Claire Anne (Burgess) Goulart - James, 81 of Delavan, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 2,2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, Wisconsin from complications of Coronavirus. The former Claire Anne Burgess was born on July 15,1939 the daughter of Esther and Arnold Burgess, and the stepdaughter of Eugenie Burgess. Claire was the wife of the late Antone Goulart and late Frederick James.
Claire was a very compassionate person with a great love of life. In her life she enjoyed, cake decorating, flower arranging and kayaking. While living in Middletown, RI she was a Nursery School teacher at Silveira's Kindergarten and Preschool. Claire was very involved with St. Lucy's Church for many years before moving from R.I. and was a missionary worker in Central America. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lakes in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Claire worked as a CNA for many years which included working with Hospice.
Claire leaves behind three daughters, Kathleen (David) Benard of West Warwick, Rhode Island, Carol (Jeff) Yount of Middletown, Rhode Island, and Donna (Joe) Baer of Providence, Rhode Island; two sons, Richard (Lisa) Goulart of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and Frederick James of Stuart, Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private services will take place at a later date. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect St. Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice in her memory.

Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home
424 Prospect St
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-6044
