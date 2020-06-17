Claire Marie Clark (Phelan)A graduate of the Class of 1952 of St. Catherine Academy and of the Class of 1956 of Salve Regina College, Claire was the daughter of Emmett and Madeline (Knowe) Phelan and is survived by her two sons, Christopher (Stacey) and Colin, six grandchildren, Cristina, Michael, Kevin, Helena, Eamon, and James, two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Isabel, and her loving cat, Tinker. A lifelong teacher, Claire taught in Newport at Coggeshall School and later in Columbus, OH and Norfolk, VA where she spent most of her career until eventually retiring to Winter Haven, FL. It was in Winter Haven where she made dear friends and enjoyed innumerable bingo games regardless of winning or losing, but enjoyed the winning ones more. Married twice, with her first marriage to James Clark ending in divorce, Claire was predeceased in 2006 by her second husband, Arnold "Arnie" Siegel. Although she lived far away, one of Claire's favorite pastimes was constantly keeping up with the times in her native city of Newport and was especially fond of reading the Newport Mercury obituaries. It's in consideration of her love of the obituaries that we hope to honor her with this one today.