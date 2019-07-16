|
Clara Faria O'Sullivan
Clara Faria O'Sullivan, age 87, of Newport, RI, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Clara was born in Newport, RI to the late Manuel and Jesuina (Silveira) Faria. She had 56 wonderful years of marriage to the late Arthur P. O'Sullivan of Newport.
Clara is survived by her four children Mary (Beth) Russell and her husband Jeff Russell of Milwaukie, OR; Audrey O'Sullivan and her husband Louis Harper of Sedona, AZ; Michael O'Sullivan of Newport, RI; and Timothy O'Sullivan and his wife Maureen Warner O'Sullivan of Marshfield, MA. She is also survived by her dear sister Ann Elshant and husband Eugene Elshant of Portsmouth, RI, her "husband's nephew" Arthur Cusato and wife Carolyn Cusato of Merrimack, NH; and niece Anita Holiday and husband Jim Holiday of Portsmouth, RI. Clara also leaves behind by her grandchildren Jennifer Russell Naumann, Megan Russell, Ryan O'Sullivan, Shayne O'Sullivan, Jillian O'Sullivan, Kelly O'Sullivan, Connor O'Sullivan, Tara O'Sullivan, Jason Harper, and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur O'Sullivan, her daughter-in-law Patricia Beach O'Sullivan, and her granddaughter Julie Harper.
Clara was a graduate of St. Catherine's Academy and Katherine Gibbs business school. She initially worked as a secretary and then became a homemaker in the early years of raising her family. When the family moved to Indian Harbor Beach, FL in 1968, she fell in love with ceramics as a hobby. In 1971 after the family moved back to Newport, she opened CLAR-ART Ceramic Studio with her husband where many local Newporters enjoyed learning how to make ceramic Christmas trees, nativity sets, and other treasures. In 1977, Clara returned to work at Naval Undersea Warfare Center as a secretary, retiring in 1994. She worked at the Edward King House Senior Center until her "final" retirement in 1999 when Clara began what she called "the longest weekend of her life". She entertained her grandchildren with many craft projects and enjoyed playing mahjong with her friends. Clara and her husband Arthur were very active in the Newport Lions Club and the North End Club and enjoyed traveling. Clara was also a member of the Jesus Saviour Church Rosary Sodality and the Vasco Da Gama Portuguese American Charitable Society
Calling hours will be held Friday, July 19th from 4-7 pm at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 am Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Newport Lions Sight Foundation, c/o Newport Lions Club, PO Box 695, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 16 to July 18, 2019