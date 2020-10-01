1/
Clarence "Ray" Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence 'Ray' Robinson
Clarence "Ray" Robinson, age 69, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 29, 2020.
Ray was born in Newport, RI to Clarence and Frances (Pendelton) Robinson. He worked for many years for the city of Newport as a heavy equipment operator. Later he worked for Electric Boat as a welder and the Volkswagen dealership in Middletown.
He moved to Providence 15 years ago and began volunteering for several organizations, being a living example of a giving and generous man. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, especially at Sachuest Point and Ocean Drive, as well as cooking for friends or enjoying movies.
Clarence is survived by a son Stephen Putnam of Newport, two daughters, Deanna & Denise Robinson of Newport and a brother Bruce Robinson of Middletown, two sisters, Juanita Miller of Cincinnati, OH and Lorie Robinson Turner of Middletown. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, Griffin Ferretti, Jasmine Millington, Trey Lawrence, Jazmyn, John Jr., Malik and Reise Butler all of Newport RI. Ray also leaves two aunts, Eleanor Logan in Detroit and Lois Remong of Newport and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandmothers Julia Robinson and Corneilia Remong and a brother Keith Robinson.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with visiting hours from 2:00-4:00pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to Family Services of Rhode Island, PO Box 6688, Providence, RI 02940 or to RI Hospital Outpatient Dialysis Center c/o RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connors Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved