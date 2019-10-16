|
Colin A. Moore
Colin A. Moore, 55, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2019. Born May 18, 1964, he was the son of Susan Beckers and Richard N. Moore. He graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School and grew up in Rehoboth, MA.
Colin loved sports and spent much of his time rooting for his favorite New England teams. During his time in Newport, RI, he worked as a commercial fisherman where he proudly held the rookie record for showing up at dawn every day for work for the most days in a row. Colin remained positive in overcoming adversity and dealt with the many challenges in his life by using one of his favorite sayings "it'll all come out in the wash"; this was one of the many special sayings he used to express his positive attitude during difficult times.
He enjoyed visiting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center for breakfast where he said the food was the best around. During his final days, he often spoke of how much he enjoyed being able to go to breakfast at MLK with his friends.
He is survived by his parents Susan (Kellam) Beckers and her spouse Charles of Portsmouth, RI and Richard Moore and his spouse Kathleen Lourenco of Lyman, NH; his sister, Heather (Moore) Lynch and her spouse Jeremiah Lynch III and their children Hannah Lynch and Aidan Lynch of Newport, RI. Also surviving Colin, is his many aunts, uncles and cousins; his Grandmother Helen Moore of Somerset, MA as well as his devoted partner in life Laurie Ellinwood of Pawtucket, RI. He is predeceased by his Grandfathers Robert Moore and John Kellam.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of Zambarano Hospital in Burrillville, RI; especially to those on 2 South for their attentiveness, dedication and loving care.
A memorial for Colin will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019