Colleen M. Venancio
Colleen Marie Venancio (65) of Little Compton RI. passed on June 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Colleen was born April 14,1955 in Newport RI. to the late Alfred and Helen (Perry) Venancio. She was a graduate of Middletown High School and went on to a 30 year career as a florist for The Preservation Society.
Colleen's life was filled with laughter and love. She cherished her time spent with her family, friends and beloved animals. She was passionate about horseback riding, gardening and working on her farm.
Colleen is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Kesson (Anderson) of Tiverton and husband James. Rebecca Bonnenfant (Anderson) of Tiverton and husband Jared. Her adored grandchildren Helana, Jameson, Lacy and Hailee. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings, Kathleen Madden (husband Jay), Perry Venancio (wife Debra) of Middletown and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Alfred Venancio Jr.
Colleen will always be remembered for her love of life, positive outlook, big heart and contagious laughter. Funeral services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
