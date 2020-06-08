Colleen M. Venancio
Colleen Marie Venancio (65) of Little Compton RI. passed on June 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Colleen was born April 14,1955 in Newport RI. to the late Alfred and Helen (Perry) Venancio. She was a graduate of Middletown High School and went on to a 30 year career as a florist for The Preservation Society.
Colleen's life was filled with laughter and love. She cherished her time spent with her family, friends and beloved animals. She was passionate about horseback riding, gardening and working on her farm.
Colleen is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Kesson (Anderson) of Tiverton and husband James. Rebecca Bonnenfant (Anderson) of Tiverton and husband Jared. Her adored grandchildren Helana, Jameson, Lacy and Hailee. She also leaves behind her beloved siblings, Kathleen Madden (husband Jay), Perry Venancio (wife Debra) of Middletown and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Alfred Venancio Jr.
Colleen will always be remembered for her love of life, positive outlook, big heart and contagious laughter. Funeral services will be private and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or rescue of your choice.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.