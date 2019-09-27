|
Constance Brown
Constance "Connie" B. Brown, 81, of Middletown, RI, peacefully passed away with family by her side on August 21, 2019 after a brief illness.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lawrence "Larry" M. Brown.
Connie was born in Washington D.C., the youngest of 15 children. She married the love of her life, a Navy trumpet player, and was married for 52 years.
She was a florist at the Navy Exchange for many years and continued to be a member of the "Dinosaur" club, enjoying the monthly dinner meetings with her many friends.
She loved going to concerts and enjoyed the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra, which her late husband, Larry Brown Sr. formed. She also loved to hear her grandson, Greg, play in his many bands.
Connie was an avid facebook poster and always had an encouraging word to share with others. She had a strong faith in God that gave her peace.
She loved outings and spending time with family and friends and going on cruises.
She enjoyed life, and was always ready to go out and celebrate! She was known for her wit and great sense of humor.
Connie is survived by her three children; Larry D. Brown (Yadira Brown) of Middletown, RI, Laurie S. Ferreira (John Ferreira) of Portsmouth, RI, and Jeffrey W. Brown (Karen Brown) of Portsmouth, RI.
Her three grandchildren; Timothy Ferreira, Gregory Ferreira, Jordan Brown, and one great-grandson Noah Ferreira.
She is also survived by her three sisters Betty, Barbara, and Bebe, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings Billy, Bert, Bruce, Barton, Bonnie, Bradley, Blair, Byron, Brian, Bowen, and her twin brother Boyd.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1:00pm, at The Atlantic Resort-Wyndham, 240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, 2019