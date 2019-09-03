|
Constance (Connie) Faison Worthy
On July 23, 2019 the Lord Jesus called Constance (Connie) Faison Worthy to her final resting place. Constance was born on May 28, 1933 in Cranston, R.I. She was raised in Newport, R.I. where she graduated from Rogers High School. She married Floyd C. Faison (deceased) and had 5 children.
Connie loved life with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, going to flee markets and yard sales. She loved the Lord and her church. She loved people and they loved her with that beautiful smile.
Constance was predeceased by her son David L. Faison
She leaves to cherish her fond memories daughters, Katherine (Kay) (Darrell) DeBerry and Diane Johnson. Her sons, Lamar Scott Faison (Therese), and Tariq Muhammad. She leaves 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, her aunt (Cleo Williams), her sister Lola Cannon (Hugh) in WI, best friend and confidant Anita DeWitt, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019