1/1
Coralie R. Oliveira
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coralie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coralie R. Oliveira
Coralie R. Oliveira, 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, MA.
Coralie was born in Clinton, MA. She was the wife of Richard T. Oliveira.
Coralie was an administrative assistant and government contractor for McLaughlin Research Corporations. She was an avid golfer and a member of Montaup Country Club for many years.
Coralie is survived by her husband, Richard Oliveira, her son, Dean Bassinder, her step-daughter Susan Oliveira, four brothers, Ronald Thomas, Jeffrey Thomas, Thurlow deHorsey, and Reed deHorsey, three sisters, Lucille Schrapf, Michele Pfaff, and Pam Perl. She also leaves five grandchildren, Preston Bassinder, Madeline Bassinder, Cole Bassinder, Chase Bassinder, and Theo Oliveira.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reed deHorsey II and Olive (Collins) deHorsey, her brother Brian Thomas, and her sister Terrille Bashaw.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 4:00-6:30 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport RI. A private prayer service will be held at 6:30 PM in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown RI 02842. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved