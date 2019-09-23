|
Curtis L. Rymer
Curtis Rymer, age 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on September 18, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by his immediate family.
Curtis was born, April 7, 1944, in Akron, OH to Laymon Rymer and Betty (Mae) Rymer, and was the youngest of seven children. Curtis leaves behind his wife Elaine Rymer, his daughter Pamela Demarco and his son Byron Rymer. He was happily married for 52 years to Elaine and was the grandfather to seven grandchildren.
Curtis was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Newport, aboard the USS Browson. During his time in Newport he met his soon-to-be wife at the Portsmouth Camp Meeting on Hedley street in Portsmouth. When his tour of duty was over, they got married and started a family in Fishkill, NY, where he was employed by IBM. They made life long friends at the Church of the Nazarene, where he was active in the Buss Ministry as well as the Music Ministry. In retirement, both he and Elaine spent time in Virginia and Florida, ending up, full circle, where it all began, in Portsmouth, RI. He was an active Christian, a self-taught musician and fancied himself as an Entrepreneur. In his latter years, he fell ill to dementia, which slowly took his mind and eventually, his body. His family and friends are at peace knowing he is suffering no more in his earthly body.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 5:00 pm in the First Baptist Church of Bristol, 250 High Street in Bristol, RI.
Bruial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted on his behalf, to the Portsmouth, Camp Meeting C/O Brian Maher, 7 Marin Street Newport, RI 02840
