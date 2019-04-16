Home

Wilson Funeral Home - Tampa
3000 N. 29th Street
Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 248-6125
Cynthia McKinnie
Cynthia Ann McKinnie Obituary
Ms. Cynthia Ann McKinnie
Homegoing celebration for Ms. Cynthia Ann McKinnie who passed on April 10, 2019 will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Progress Village, 8722 Progress Blvd. Tampa, Florida with Dr. Sam Maxwell, Senior Teaching Pastor Officiating. Full Military honors will be conducted by the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guards.
Ms. McKinnie leaves to cherish loving memories with her former husband, Christopher McKinnie the father of her twin daughters, Cheron McKinnie and Christy McElwain; grandson, Croix McElwain; brothers, Melvin Smith and Craig Smith; mother-in-law, Veonie Taylor McKinnie; grand-kitty, Crystal and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , in memory of Cynthia A. McKinnie.www.stjude.org
"A Wilson Service"
www.wilson-funeralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
