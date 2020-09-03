1/1
Daisy Potter
Daisy Potter
Daisy "Dee" (Constantoplos) Potter, 98, of Middletown, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Dover, NH, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Stella (Papplovious) Constantoplos. She was the devoted military wife of the late Willard "Bill" Potter, C.Q.M., USN., Ret., for 56 years.
She loved to travel and was appreciative of the opportunities the USN provided her family. Wherever their tour of duty took them, Daisy acquired lifelong friendships. She had a special place in her heart for Malta and England, they settled in Newport RI in 1965, with their daughter Carol and son Bruce.
Daisy had many talents; she was a skilled artist and painter with a love for Monet, and she was also an accomplished seamstress. She worked several years at the Navy Exchange as a decorator. The Middletown Senior Center she called her "home away from home," where she actively participated and volunteered for thirty years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Newport since 1965.
Daisy is survived by her son, Ret. Lt. Col Bruce W. Potter and his wife Clancy, her son-in-law Brad Jones, sister-in-law Katy Constance, her grandchildren, William Potter and wife Danielle, Ashley Potter, one great-grandchild, Rhyse Potter.
Daisy was predeceased by her daughter, Carol S. Jones, her brothers, George, Pedro, Billy, Frank, and Alec Constance, and her sisters, Chris Barnes, Ann Davis, Vee Nicholson, and Betty Hamson.
Services and arrangements by Memorial Funeral Homes. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 9:00-10:30 AM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will continue at 11:00 AM in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 525 Broadway, Newport, RI. Entombment will follow at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Senior Center, 670 Green End Avenue, Middletown RI 02842. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
