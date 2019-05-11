Home

2002 - May 11 - 2018
Missing you always.
You never said I'm leaving, you never said goodybe, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of us went with you the day God took you home. Love Always, Mom, Brothers, Sister, Sister in law, Daughters, Neice, Nephew &
Granddaughter

Published in Newport Daily News on May 11, 2019
