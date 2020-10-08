1/1
David C. Toracinta
David C. Toracinta, of Little Compton, RI unexpectedly passed away, on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at the age of 66. He was the son of Charles D. Toracinta and the late Kathryn (McPoland) Toracinta.
Born in Newport, David was a 1972 graduate of Rogers High School. Following graduation, he spent four years serving in the US Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He later attended St. Anselm College, on the GI Bill, graduating at the top of his class, with a degree in Criminal Justice. He went on to work as a police officer in Dover, NH and later moved on to become part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, (DEA), where he spent the next 27 years as Special Agent. During his tenure, David received numerous accolades and commendations for his work.
David has spent his last few years enjoying retirement at his home in
Little Compton with his beloved dog Willy and his companion Maggie, who brought friendship, joy and peace to his life.
He leaves behind his father Charles and his siblings, Robert Toracinta and wife Jacqueline, his sister Kathleen Loftus and husband Garrett, his brother Brian and wife Patricia and his sister-in-law Gail. He also leaves eight nieces and nephews and seven great nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his mother Kathryn, brother Paul and nephew Patrick.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 12th, at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, from 3:00-6:00pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday October 13th at St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 a.m. Burial will private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or by visiting www.potterleague.org/donate.
For more information and online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
