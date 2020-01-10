|
Mr. David D Seider
Mr. David Declan Seider, 82, passed away on January 3rd, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA due to Leukemia.
David is survived by his wife Anita Seider (Zaffuto) of Newport, RI, daughter Stephanie Seider (Jeffrey Judson) of Newport, RI, son Gregory Seider of Brooklyn, NY and son Eric Seider. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Camryn, Maxwell and Nathaniel Judson of Newport, RI.
David was born in West Palm Beach, FL in 1937 to Simon and Anna (Sweeney) Seider. He was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1955. An honors graduate of Wentworth Insitute of technology and New York University, he earned a degree in electrical engineering and spent more than 30 years working for Bell Labs in New Jersey and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport.
David spent most of his life on Aquineck Island and was an avid fisherman, vegetable garden enthusiast, and do it yourself pro. He loved his family and made them his priority.
A special thank you to the Masschusetts General Hospital Oncology staff for your care and comfort during David's final weeks.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mass General Cancer Center.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13, 2020