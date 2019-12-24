|
|
David G. Riley
RILEY - David G., age 77, of Portsmouth, RI, Commander, US Navy (Ret), died on December 21, 2019. Born in Boston, CDR Riley attended Nazareth Grammar School in South Boston and graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1959.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1962 as a Gunner's Mate 2/c on board USS PIEDMONT. He was awarded the Navy Expeditionary Medal for Vietnam area service between 1963 and 1965.
Acquiring a degree in Elec. Engineering at N.C. State, he was commissioned an Ensign in January 1969. He was Chief Engineer of USS WABASH where he served in support of Task Force 73 in the Persian Gulf during the Iranian Hostage Crisis. His last sea assignment was as Executive Officer of USS EDSON. Shore duty assignments include postings in the US Navy Communications School, NATO Military Headquarters/SHAPE, and the C3S Directorate of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from which he retired Oct 1, 1986. After his Navy service, he worked for SIR, Inc. of Middletown, RI in support of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Newport Division.
After the death of his parents, he began a decades long love of genealogical research, meticulously investigating and documenting the family history throughout the United States and Ireland.
Son of the late James F. and Alice (Murphy) Riley, he is survived by his wife of 49 years, Theresa (O'Brien) Riley (formerly of Kilkieran, Co. Galway, Ireland), children Michael (wife Katie), Sarah (husband Eric), Katherine (husband Adam), and Sean (wife Gosia); seven grandchildren Jacob, Calvin, Max, Bodhi, Dylan, Gwyneth, and Ruby; two brothers, John (wife Bonnie) of Bethel, CT and William (wife Kathleen) of Prairie Village, KS; and many nieces and nephews.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's name to Lucys Hearth, , or .
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019