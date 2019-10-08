|
David J. Lincoln
David J. Lincoln, 45, of Tiverton, passed away unexpectedly on October 1, 2019.
David was born on August 2, 1974, in Pittsfield, MA, to David Lincoln and Helen (Nugay) Lincoln. David was the husband of Channa (maiden name) Lincoln.
He was a 1997 URI graduate with a Bachelor's degree in psychology. David worked as a landscape contractor, owning and operating his own business, Lincoln Landscaping, LLC, which he founded in 1999.
Besides his wife, Channa, and his parents, he is children, Jacob Lincoln, Clarissa Lincoln, Elaina Lincoln, and Emily Lincoln, his step-son, Richard Pine, III, his sister, Maria Lambert, and his grandmother, Edith Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Eric Lincoln.
Dave was a truly caring person who was always willing to help anyone. He was a mentor to all who worked for him. He was an amazing father and devoted husband and he will be forever loved and missed by everyone whose life he touched.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 5:00-6:00 PM, at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
