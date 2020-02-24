Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Notarangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Notarangelo


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Notarangelo Obituary
David Notarangelo
David Notarangelo, 52 of Newport RI passed away February 14, 2020. David grew up in Newport but residented in Providence. Son of Margaret and Vincent Notarangelo David has one daughter Alexis and one grandchild Alessa. Brother to Antonio, Vincent, Matthew and one sister Theresa Landers. David was a fisherman for over 20 years and loved being on the ocean. He was a avid fan of the Patriots. His personality make a impact on many which blessed him with life long friends. Their will be a private service only. If you would like to make a donation in memory of David please do so at CharterCare Foundation 7 Waterman Ave. North Providence RI 02911.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -