David Notarangelo
David Notarangelo, 52 of Newport RI passed away February 14, 2020. David grew up in Newport but residented in Providence. Son of Margaret and Vincent Notarangelo David has one daughter Alexis and one grandchild Alessa. Brother to Antonio, Vincent, Matthew and one sister Theresa Landers. David was a fisherman for over 20 years and loved being on the ocean. He was a avid fan of the Patriots. His personality make a impact on many which blessed him with life long friends. Their will be a private service only. If you would like to make a donation in memory of David please do so at CharterCare Foundation 7 Waterman Ave. North Providence RI 02911.
Published in Newport Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020