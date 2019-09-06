Home

SEVENTH ANNIVERSARY
REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of

David S. White
2012 - September 6 - 2019
As we mark seven years since we have seen your smile
or heard your voice,
We have come to realize
that there is no choice,
We must accept that
you heard God's call,
That September afternoon
when you left us all,
He took you home
and eased your pain,
And left us wondering
how we'll ever be the same,
Although we go on,
our hearts are broken,
Memories of you
every day are spoken,
Of one so gentle, good and kind,
Your equal on this earth,
we will never find.

Love, Your Family

Published in Newport Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
