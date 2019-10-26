Home

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
In Loving Memory Of

DAVID SCOTT WHITE
1962 - October 26 -2019
We gather together
on this October date
Your 57th Birthday to celebrate
This day was always special
as we gathered round you here
Now we miss those special
moments that we shared
throughout the years
And it's sad to find that on this day
Our eyes are filled with tears
But with your smile and your laughter shining down
from up above,
We remember now and always, we're surrounded by your love.

Happy Birthday in Heaven!

With so much Love,
Your Family

Published in Newport Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019
