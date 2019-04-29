|
Dawn M. LaVallee
Dawn Marie LaVallee, 50, of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on April 28th, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dawn was born on June 28th, 1968, in Newport, RI to William Rosa and Ruth (Murphy) Yockell.
Dawn worked for over 15 years in school systems, food service, and school nutrition, serving the last 4 years as the Director of Food Service for the Medfield Public Schools and as an avid member of the School Nutrition Association of Massachusetts. She was incredibly proud to manage and provide a healthy school lunch program in every district that she was a part of. She shined brightest working hands-on with fellow staff and students in the school garden, planting fruits and vegetables which fed the schools district-wide. Dawn also loved spending her summers with the sun on her face and her toes in the sand at Second Beach in Middletown. It was there, in the presence of family, that she felt most fulfilled and free.
Dawn is survived by her father William Rosa and wife Mary of Newport, her mother Ruth Murphy and husband Jack of Melbourne Beach, FL, and her 3 children: Amanda LaVallee and partner David of Taunton, MA, Danielle LaVallee of North Attleboro, MA, and Christopher LaVallee and partner Brittany of North Attleboro, MA. She is also survived by her siblings: Lisa Gibb and husband Tom of Cranston, Kristin Rosa of Cranston, Debi Rosa of Newport, William Rosa Jr. of Middletown, Deb Linehan and husband Terry of Cranston, and Dana Cook of North Kingstown. Dawn leaves behind 5 nephews: Noah, Patrick and Dylan Gibb, and Brody and Shane Linehan, as well as her grandson Ethan.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA. Condolences and additional info available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019