Deborah Roggero-Crotteau
Deborah Roggero-Crotteau, 64, of St. Augustine, FL (formerly of Portsmouth, RI) passed away on November 14, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family.
Deborah was born on November 27, 1954 in Newport, RI to the late Frank and Mary Ellen (Serbst) Roggero.
Deborah was a graduate of Middletown High School, and later worked for Dr. Stephen Grimes of Middletown, RI, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, RI. She was a longtime resident of Aquidneck Island before moving to St. Augustine, FL, where she enjoyed traveling and camping with her family. Her greatest joy was loving, and spoiling her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. This is what she called the success of her life. She very much enjoyed staying in touch with old friends back in New England, and continued to root for many home sports teams.
Deborah is survived by her long-time, beloved companion, David Lord. She leaves behind her two sons, Christopher Crotteau and his wife Colleen of Portsmouth, RI, and Eric Crotteau and his wife April of Fall River, MA, a step daughter, Theresa Ortiz and her husband Daniel, her daughter-in-law Christye Souza-Dales all from St. Augustine, FL. She also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, two brothers James Roggero and his wife Jane of Portsmouth, RI, and Timothy Roggero and his wife Laura of Bangor, ME. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Deborah's remembrance to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 21 to Dec. 13, 2019