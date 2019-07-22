|
Debra "Debbie" Ann Trezvant
Debra Ann Trezvant, 63, of Portsmouth, RI passed away Friday July 19th after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Cranston, RI she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Julia (Mallet) Cohen. "Debbie" attended Cranston West High School and graduated from Rhode Island College in Providence, RI with a BA in Social Work minoring in arts and drama. Debbie worked as a Logistics Analyst for over 37 years for various defense contractors on Aquidneck Island.
Debbie was the most compassionate, loving and caring person. Upon meeting her, she would immediately make you feel comfortable and have you telling your life story. She continuously would say "you are now adopted" and part of her extended family. Debbie loved music, poetry and photography. She studied music and vocal training with Anna Maria Saratelli, who was an accomplished opera vocalist and teacher at Rhode Island College. Debbie performed at various restaurants in the Providence and Cranston area. She was the co-chair of the Aquidneck Island meetup association, organizing many social events throughout the island, planning cookie decorating with the chef at the Vanderbilt Hotel in Newport, art and photography exhibits at local galleries and music events at 41 North in Newport featuring Elliot Lewis, the keyboard player from Hall and Oats. Debbie was an accomplished writer and wrote numerous poetry books that are available online.
She is survived by her husband Miguel "Mike" Trezvant, her daughter Nicole Morrison and her husband Keith, grandchildren Kolby and Kaya, her sister Wendy (Cohen) Moscovitz and her husband Terry as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 10:00-11:00am at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Debra's funeral service will follow at 11:00am. Burial to follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Debra Trezvant to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization https://ww5.komen.org/
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019