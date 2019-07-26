|
|
Denise Jette
age 64, of Portsmouth, passed peacefully in the arms of family on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Grand Islander Healthcare Facility in Middletown. Born December 24, 1954 in Fall River, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Dolor R. and Jeanne (Lacroix) Jette.
Denise is survived by her children, Colin McKeon, Kate (McKeon) Acosta, and Kim Eklund and her husband Brian Lewis; ten grandchildren; twin brother Dr. Richard Jette, and sisters, Diane Thornsbury, Carol Jette, and Patricia Jette. She was predeceased by her sister Anne Raymond, and her long-time companion Philip G. Eklund.
Calling hours: 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest in Swansea, Massachusetts. For complete obituary, additional service information, and condolences, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com. Contributions may be made in her honor to: Three Angels Fund, www.threeangelsfund.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 26 to July 30, 2019